Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Second dredging campaign wraps up at Cape Jaffa

Second dredging campaign wraps up at Cape Jaffa

Dredging
February 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maritime Constructions have now completed a second campaign of dredging works at Cape Jaffa.

photo courtesy of Kingston District Council

Kingston District Council received funding through the Thriving Regions Fund recently to undertake additional dredging operations on the marina channel and the western side of the groyne.

There was a total of 24,809 cubic metres of sand bypassed from the marina channel in the first campaign which enabled the marina to be open prior to Christmas. Then with additional funding, a further 27,288 cubic metres of sand was bypassed from both the channel and the western side of the groyne.

According to the Council, it was crucial that a large sand trap was opened up on the western side of groyne to allow catchment of expected winter sand drift.

This work was completed following the removal of approximately 50,000 cubic meters of sand by South East Coastal Care Initiative in late 2025.

Related News