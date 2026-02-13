Back to overview
The Entrance dredging begins

February 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Central Coast Council said that a dredging program for The Entrance Channel is set to start Monday, February 16, 2026.

photo courtesy of Central Coast Council

The commencement of the project follows the June 2025 Ordinary Council meeting resolution to allocate $1.2 million to fund dredging in Tuggerah Lake.

The start of this program shows Council’s commitment to turning community priorities into action. I am eager to see the progress of the dredging program at The Entrance, which will support our community and help mitigate future flood risks,” said Councilor Rachel Stanton, Chair of the Coastal, Estuary and Floodplain Risk Management Subcommittee.

To allow for these works to progress, Karagi Reserve carpark will be closed from today until the dredging program is complete in mid-May.

Also, Picnic Point boat ramp will be used from Tuesday, February 17, when the dredge will be floated into the water for initial testing.  

The main goals of this dredging projects are:

  • realign and widen the channel,
  • provide sand for beach nourishment,
  • and improve access around Karagi Spit and the reserve carpark.

