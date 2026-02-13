Winter dredging VIDEO update: From Parkers River completion to Bass River setup

Back to overview
Dredging
February 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Barnstable County’s dredge program continues its winter operations across Cape Cod, moving from the completed Parkers River Approach & Entrance Channel project to the next phase of work at the Bass River Approach Channel.

photo courtesy of Barnstable County

This latest video update provides a behind-the-scenes look at the work required to maintain safe navigation channels and support coastal infrastructure across the region:

Following completion of the Parkers River dredging project, the crew conducted a post-dredge survey to determine the areas dredged and volume of material removed.

According to the County, this project was originally planned to take just over a week, but due to prolonged extended periods of strong winds, cold weather conditions and harbor ice, the project took six weeks to complete.

Upcoming dredging work following Bass River is planned for several locations across the region, including Chatham (Aunt Lydia’s Cove & Mill Creek) and Harwich (Saquatucket and Allen Harbors).

