Maunalua Bay dredging wraps up ahead of schedule

Maunalua Bay dredging wraps up ahead of schedule

Dredging
February 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A ceremony is scheduled to mark the completion of a dredging project at Maunalua Bay – finished ahead of schedule, State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

photo courtesy of DLNR

According to DLNR, the blessing will take place on February 19, at 10 a.m. at the Maunalua Bay Boat Ramp.

The dredging project began on July 28, 2025, and was scheduled to last until April 2026.

State and community efforts focused on dredging sand at the boat ramp and entrance channel and repurposing it to fill nearby eroded areas. This program also included repairs to the seawall and the installation of concrete structures to prevent future erosion.

Also, the beach replenishment operations expanded the parking lot and canoe storage areas while reviving the surrounding shoreline with sand.

DLNR said that the American Marine Corp. finished the work two months before the deadline.

