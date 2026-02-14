Back to overview
USACE: Beach renourishment in action across the South Atlantic Division

Beach Nourishment
February 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

USACE districts across the South Atlantic Division are hard at work strengthening coastlines, protecting communities and improving vital beach infrastructure.

photo courtesy of USACE

Charleston District has completed the first phase of the Grand Strand Renourishment Project in North Myrtle Beach. Over 49 days, crews placed more than 672,000 cubic yards of sand along eight miles of shoreline. Work on the Myrtle Beach section will begin in the coming weeks.

Mobile District, in partnership with Harrison County, Mississippi, is advancing the Harrison County Beach Restoration Project. Severely impacted by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, this coastline is being restored to be better than ever before.

Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan and Civil Works Program Manager Bob Keistler recently met with the Carolina Beach City Council and local residents to discuss the Coastal Storm Risk Management Project. Wilmington District is protecting against future storms by focusing sand placement on the beach areas most vulnerable to erosion.

Finally, Jacksonville District is preparing for the next phase of the Venice Shore Protection project. The next iteration will place an estimated 700,000 cubic yards of sand on Venice’s shoreline.

