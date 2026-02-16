Back to overview
Home Dredging Today APM Terminals to turn NTB into one of the most efficient terminals in Europe

APM Terminals to turn NTB into one of the most efficient terminals in Europe

Business development
February 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

APM Terminals, a subsidiary of A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk), and Eurogate are in advanced negotiations for a long-term partnership under which they plan to invest one billion Euro in the modernization of their joint container terminal North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven (NTB).

photo courtesy of APM Terminals

The one billion Euro investment aims to upgrade NTB into one of the world’s most efficient and resilient container handling facilities, with zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions operations. The plan is to modernize the equipment and increase the terminal’s capacity from 3 to 4 million TEU throughput annually,” APM Terminals said.

Through the electrification of equipment and the use of renewable electricity, the terminal is intended to operate with zero GHG emissions, the first of its kind in Germany. The planned investments remain subject to internal and external approvals.

“Bremerhaven has unique potential to grow as a strategic hub in the region and to support cargo flows into Germany as well as our ocean network. Our investments are intended to realize the full potential of the terminal, making NTB one of the most competitive terminals in Europe’s North Range. We aim to future-proof the terminal over the long term, while strengthening the reliability and resilience of supply chains for the German economy,” said Vincent Clerc, CEO of A.P. Moller – Maersk.

In addition to the investments, the deepening of the Outer Weser river is an essential prerequisite for fully unlocking the potential of the upgraded terminal.

A corresponding planning process is currently underway at the level of the public administration.

Related News