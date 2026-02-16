Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Askern Lake dredging about to begin

Askern Lake dredging about to begin

Dredging
February 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Doncaster Council said that, weather permitting, dredging works at Askern Lake will begin in the following days and are expected to take around two weeks.

photo courtesy of Askern Town Council

The work will remove built up silt and debris from around the lake, improving water depth and enhancing the look of this much loved local space for everyone to enjoy,” the Council said.

River Stewardship Company, an experienced contractor regularly used for water projects, will carry out the dredging operations.

According to the Council, the small car park off High Street will be used as a temporary work area during this time.

The project is funded through Doncaster Council, and an ecological survey has already been completed to ensure minimal disturbance to local wildlife.

Related News