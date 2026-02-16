Back to overview
DPWH Secretary announces purchase of additional dredging equipment

DPWH Secretary announces purchase of additional dredging equipment

Dredging
February 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Philippines’ Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has recommended dredging and renegotiation of rights-of-way for infrastructure projects near Iligan City’s waterways.

photo courtesy of DPWH Region 10 - Northern Mindanao

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon and Iligan City officials inspected bridges and flood-control infrastructure affected by Tropical Storm Basyang last week.

According to the Philippine News Agency, Dizon conducted the visit under a directive from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure the immediate procurement of materials needed in affected areas.

During the inspection, Dizon checked the Mandulog Flood Control Project, Pinul-iran River and its bridge in Barangay Palao and the Tubod Bridge. 

Iligan City Mayor Frederick Siao, who accompanied the DPWH chief, noted that massive floodwaters originated from upland areas. Rainfall volume was equivalent to nearly 100 days of continuous rain, according to weather reports. 

To address heavy siltation caused by the flooding, Dizon announced the purchase of additional dredging equipment.

Also, the Secretary directed DPWH-Northern Mindanao (Region 10) Director Lilibeth Aparecio to fast-track rehabilitation, dredging and clearing operations along the Pinul-iran River and affected roads.

