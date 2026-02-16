EXCLUSIVE: Boskalis’ TSHDs Oranje and Queen of the Netherlands busy at Giraavaru Falhu

Back to overview
February 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives President, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, said that the land reclamation operations at Giraavaru Falhu are moving ahead with two dredgers operating simultaneously – Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) Oranje and Queen of the Netherlands. 

photo courtesy of Dr Mohamed Muizzu X

The President made the remark in a post on X, providing an update of the reclamation works at Giraavaru Falhu, which started on January 30 as part of a major land development project in the Malé region.  

Muizzu had earlier announced – at the completion of Hulhumalé Phase III – that Giraavaru Falhu would be the next reclamation project.

Project details indicate that a total of 167.15 hectares of land is planned to be reclaimed from Giraavaru Falhu, with Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) undertaking reclamation works for 97.15 hectares of the total project area.

