Van Drew hosts Assistant Secretary of the Army to discuss beach replenishment

Van Drew hosts Assistant Secretary of the Army to discuss beach replenishment

Beach Nourishment
February 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

New Jersey Congressman, Jefferson Van Drew, hosted Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Adam Telle, last week to evaluate the erosion along the Jersey Shore following a year of damaging hurricanes and nor’easters.

photo courtesy of Congressman Jeff Van Drew fb

The visit focused on beach replenishment, long-term storm protection, and ensuring South Jersey receives the federal attention it deserves.

This was an important visit for South Jersey,” said Congressman Van Drew. 

“What matters is this: they are here, they are listening, and they understand what is at stake. The Assistant Secretary saw firsthand the damage our shore communities are dealing with, and he understands how important the Jersey Shore is to our economy and to the families who live here. They announced a significant investment into our shoreline of tens of millions of dollars, and it is only beginning of the process to bring more major funding our way.”

“We need a stable, reliable funding stream for beach nourishment and storm risk reduction to better prepare us for future storms and erosion. We are also looking at lower-cost options for dredging and replenishment, including equipment from Europe that could potentially make this work more efficient and more affordable. If we can bring in better technology and have it operated by our local workforce, that means creating jobs right here in South Jersey while getting the sand back where it belongs.”

Adam Telle, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, added: “Jeff Van Drew has been a tireless advocate for reducing coastal storm risk in this critical part of our country, and we will soon be unveiling our Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork initiative, which will accelerate the delivery of flood safety and economic prosperity for communities across our Nation.”

