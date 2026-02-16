Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Wells Harbor dredging underway

Wells Harbor dredging underway

Dredging
February 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The dredging operations in Wells Harbor are underway – part of the efforts to improve navigational conditions in the harbor and address Atlantic Avenue dune restoration.

photo courtesy of Town of Wells, Maine

Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the York County EMA, Chris McCall, said: “This is an emergency protective measure that is putting sand back in place to help protect against future surge events.”

The Wells Harbor project is the first time the York County owned dredger will be put to work, with 7,000 cubic yards of sand expected to be dredged.

Some parts of the parking lot will be inaccessible for the duration of the project. The dunes will be rebuilt to preexisting conditions prior to the January 2024 storms and planted with dune grass to fortify oceanfront infrastructure against future storm damage,” Town of Wells said.

The work will take place seven days per week between approximately 6 am and 6 pm.

Related News