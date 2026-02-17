BREAKING NEWS: DEME raises the bar in Côte d’Ivoire

Back to overview
Dredging
February 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A DEME Group team in Côte d’Ivoire has reached several key engineering milestones in the Grand Lahou Coastal Protection Project – an important step in safeguarding the vulnerable Lahou‑Kpanda region.

photo courtesy of DEME

“As part of the WACA program, we successfully opened a newly engineered inlet to stabilize water flows, closed the old eroding inlet using our vessel Uilenspiegel, and reclaimed nearly 2 million m³ of sand to reinforce the natural barrier protecting the community,” DEME said.

Inside the lagoon, new navigation channels and three jetties were completed to support local fishermen and strengthen socio‑economic activity.

photo courtesy of DEME

With nearly 200 experts from 11 nationalities and strong collaboration across DEME, the The World Bank and local partners, we’re building long‑term coastal resilience – including a dedicated turtle conservation program,” the company concluded.

