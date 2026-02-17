Back to overview
Crisafulli and Albanese Governments: $57 million for coastal restoration



Beach Nourishment
February 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Albanese and Crisafulli Governments are investing $57 million to help eight Queensland councils restore beaches severely eroded along the state’s southern coastline. 

photo courtesy of neumanndredging.com.au

Popular stretches of the southern Queensland coastline are set for renewal through the 2025 Tropical Cyclone Alfred Environmental Recovery Package: Coastline Rehabilitation Program

Jointly funded by the Albanese and Crisafulli Governments under the broader $74 million Environmental Recovery Package, the program is delivering 20 new beach replenishment projects aimed at strengthening the state’s natural coastal defenses. 

Councils from Bundaberg to the Gold Coast were invited to apply for funding last year, with successful projects focused on the areas most impacted by Cyclone Alfred. 

Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Kristy McBain, said that all levels of government were working together on long-term recovery from Tropical Cyclone Alfred. 

Beaches are an integral part of these communities and it’s crucial that local governments get the support they need to bring some of our nation’s best coastlines back to their former glory,” McBain said. 

“This is a significant package that won’t only bring back a sense of normalcy, but will rebuild habitats for local wildlife and rehabilitate coastlines so they can withstand future severe weather events.” 

Minister for the Environment and Tourism, Andrew Powell, also added that this funding boost would help coastal regionals continue to recover. 

