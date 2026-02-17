Cutter suction dredger arrives at The Entrance

Back to overview
Dredging
February 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Central Coast Council said that the dredging work at Tuggerah Lake has resumed after six years.

photo courtesy of Rachel Stanton fb

A hydraulic cutter suction dredger will conduct a three-month dredging program to remove approximately 30,000 cubic meters of sand.

Rachel Stanton, Central Coast Councilor and Chair of the Coastal, Estuary and Floodplain Risk Management Sub-Committee, met with senior Council staff and the contractor on site this morning.

“I was so excited about the dredge arriving, I drove to The Entrance to see it arrive at midnight and seeing the dredge being built and floated was a momentous occasion,” Stanton said.

“I am so pleased Council is finally able to deliver this program. This is the culmination of a lot of hard work and years of community engagement.”

The main goals of this dredging projects are:

  • realign and widen the channel,
  • provide sand for beach nourishment,
  • and improve access around Karagi Spit and the reserve carpark.

The 2026 dredging program is based on recent bathymetric survey data and will realign and widen the main channel.

