EXCLUSIVE: Dredging wraps up at Zouweboezem Natura 2000

Dredging
February 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Waterschap Rivierenland said that the dredging works in the Zouweboezem Natura 2000 area (municipality of Vijfheerenlanden) are now complete.

photo courtesy of Waterschap Rivierenland

Under the cleanup program, the entire Oude Zederik canal has been completely dredged in recent months. The project is part of the Zouweboezem management plan and aims to improve water quality and preserve the area’s unique natural features.

The Zouweboezem is a protected Natura 2000 area, well known among bird enthusiasts for its unique waterfowl.

To maintain the waterways at design depth and preserve the ecological value of the area, Royal Smals Dredging – in cooperation with Waterschap Rivierenland – carefully dredged the creeks and canals.

Using a small-scale cutter dredger (CSD), the dredging was carried out in the most environmentally friendly way possible, minimizing emissions, noise, and overall environmental impact.

According to Smals, this approach ensured that both water management and the ecological functions of the area were maintained.

