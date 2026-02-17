Back to overview
Funding secured for Dingle Harbor dredging

Dredging
February 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Over €600,000 has been allocated to Dingle Harbor as part of this year’s Fishery Harbor and Coastal Infrastructure Development Program, Michael Healy-Rae T.D. said.

photo courtesy of marinespecialists.ie

This funding will go towards:

  • Safety and maintenance works,
  • Western marina extension and dredging works,
  • Energy efficiency measures
  • Harbor equipment and machinery,
  • Eastern basin and navigation channel dredging,

  • Disability access improvements.

These works will help ensure Dingle Harbor continues to operate safely and efficiently while supporting fishing, marine tourism and local employment across west Kerry,” said Healy-Rae.

“Dingle remains one of the most important fishing harbors in the country and is absolutely central to the economic life of the wider region. Continued investment like this is essential to safeguard its future and support the many families and businesses who depend on it.”

In total, the six State Fishery Harbor Centers (SFHC), were allocated over 22-and-a-half-million euro (€22,520,000).

