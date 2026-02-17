Howth Harbor receives EUR 4 million dredging boost 

Back to overview
Dredging
February 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Howth Harbor in Co Dublin has been awarded €4 million for dredging under a €27 million national investment program for fishery harbors and marine infrastructure.

photo courtesy of gov.ie

The funding forms part of the 2026 Fishery Harbor and Coastal Infrastructure Development Program, announced yesterday at Howth Fishery Harbor Centre by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, and Minister of State for Fisheries and the Marine, Timmy Dooley TD.

Announcing this program further demonstrates the Government’s continued commitment to supporting our fishing, seafood and wider maritime sectors through sustained and targeted investment in modern, safe and resilient harbor infrastructure,” said Dooley.

“These investments are essential to ensuring that our harbors remain fit for purpose, can support economic activity in coastal communities, and can meet the challenges posed by climate change and increased operational demands.”

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will be responsible for administering the program and will engage closely with coastal local authorities to ensure that all approved project schemes are allocated the required funding upon completion.

