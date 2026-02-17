Palm Beach Mid-Town beach renourishment begins

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
February 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Mid-Town Beach Renourishment Project in Palm Beach is set to begin today, aiming to restore sand lost due to storm damage along the beach from Seminole Avenue to Banyan Road.

photo courtesy of townofpalmbeach.com

The project is federally authorized and managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in partnership with the Town of Palm Beach.

Initial mobilization will start this week with work occurring daily for about two weeks, followed by dredging operations beginning in March and project completion expected by the end of April.

Under the project, approximately 480,000 cubic yards of sand will be dredged from Palm Beach Harbor or approved offshore areas and distributed along the designated beach reaches.

Equipment and materials will be mobilized mainly through Sunset Avenue and Peruvian Avenue beach access points, with possible additional staging areas.

According to the Town of Palm Beach, temporary beach closures will occur, with efforts to minimize disruption.  

