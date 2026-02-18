EXCLUSIVE: Electric CSD Cygnus arrives in IJzendoorn

Back to overview
February 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dekker Groep transported their new electric cutter suction dredger (CSD) Cygnus by water to Willemspolder near IJzendoorn last week.

photo courtesy of DE Klop BV

In December 2025, DE Klop sold this fully zero-emission dredger to Dekker.

From Sliedrecht, the CSD traveled upstream towards IJzendoorn, connected to a pontoon – together with some additional equipment.

Sustainability is no longer an ambition for us, but a concrete direction in which we invest,” said Manfred Rambach, Head of Engineering at Dekker.

“With the Cygnus, we are adding a zero-emission cutter suction dredger to our fleet that perfectly aligns with our vision of efficient and responsible sand extraction, allowing us to make better use of the site. This is an important expansion of our fleet.”

The Cygnus is standardly equipped with a submersible dredge pump and a spud carrier and is built under Bureau Veritas class for coastal waters. The vessel is fully constructed in the Netherlands using high-quality materials and equipment.

The Cygnus was delivered with a maximum dredging depth of 18m. In the following days, this capacity will be expanded to a maximum dredging depth of 50m, further increasing the vessel’s operational versatility.

