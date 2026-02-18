Back to overview
EXCLUSIVE: Van Oord's CSD Ajax fully operational, De Klop says

Dredging
February 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

De Klop has completed a challenging and extensive project – the cutter suction dredger (CSD) Ajax of Van Oord is fully operational once again.

photo courtesy of De Klop

Originally built in 2000 by Machinefabriek De Hollandsche IJssel, the vessel has undergone a major revitalization and is now ready for a new chapter on the water, De Klop said.

Under the project, the ladder was fully overhauled and the hydraulic systems were completely renewed.

Wear parts were replaced where necessary, including new impellers, new seals, and a fully refurbished pump.

In addition, a new pressure compensation system was installed, the pipeline pontoons were modified to optimise performance, the OWP motor drive was upgraded, and the cutter unit – previously in service on the Kruipnix – was replaced.

The result is a robust, reliable, and future-ready dredger that is now set to commence sand extraction operations in Groningen, De Klop concluded. 

