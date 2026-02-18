Mud Cat MC 40E electric dredge commissioned in DRC

Back to overview
Dredging
February 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

An Ellicott Dredge Enterprises LLC Mud Cat MC 40E remote controlled electric dredge was commissioned last week by Senior Field Service Technician, Rob Carufel, at a mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). 

photo courtesy of Ellicott Dredge

The dredge will remove copper tailings from a lined tailings dam to maintain critical storage capacity. 

The MC 40E dredges parallel cuts and can dredge to the bottom of the dam without damaging the liner due to its standard liner protection wheels unlike hanging pump dredges which can damage liners and contaminate the local ground water. 

Michael Young, Technical Sales Manager, visited the job site in DRC with Tri-Pump personnel to assess the project requirements and determined the Mud Cat 40E to be the most appropriate dredging system solution. 

The MC 40E uses a durable hand-held remote control that allows the operator to safely control the dredge from up to 305m (1,000 ft.) away line-of-sight. 

Also, the Mud Cat’s standard Auto Sense™ partial automation technology allows the operator to set the cut and then walk away if necessary, and the dredge will make an entire pass from one side of the pond to the other and then automatically back up when it hits the yellow target stop and travel back to the target stop at the starting point and wait for the next command. 

