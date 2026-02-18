Back to overview
Phase two of WID project at Tuttle Creek on the way

Dredging
February 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Beginning March 8, the boat ramp and ramp parking lots at Tuttle Creek Cove campground will be closed to accommodate phase two of the water injection dredging (WID) project at Tuttle Creek.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to USACE, the closure is anticipated to continue through April, and ramp closure may extend through May.

WID uses a controlled injection of water, under pressure, to resuspend sediment from the reservoir bed and create a density current, allowing it to be carried downstream by gravity and the natural current.

Tuttle Creek Lake is the largest reservoir in the Kansas River Basin.

Over 40% of the population of Kansas, including the urban areas of Topeka, Kansas City, Manhattan and Lawrence, depend on the flood control and water supply benefits of Tuttle Creek Lake, and many more utilize the recreational and environmental benefits.

