PHOTO OF THE DAY: Tuggerah dredging kicks off

Dredging
February 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The dredging work at Tuggerah Lake is underway.

photo courtesy of Rachel Stanton fb

The start of this program shows Council’s commitment to turning community priorities into action. I am eager to see the progress of the dredging program at The Entrance, which will support our community and help mitigate future flood risks,” said Councilor Rachel Stanton, Chair of the Coastal, Estuary and Floodplain Risk Management Subcommittee.

The main goals of this dredging projects are:

  • realign and widen the channel,
  • provide sand for beach nourishment,
  • and improve access around Karagi Spit and the reserve carpark.

A hydraulic cutter suction dredger will conduct a three-month dredging program to remove approximately 30,000 cubic meters of sand.

