West Galveston beach nourishment completes

Beach Nourishment
February 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman, Dawn Buckingham, said that the Continuing Authorities Program Section 204 (CAP 204) West Galveston Beach Nourishment Project is complete.

photo courtesy of glo.texas.gov

The project was done through a partnership between the Texas General Land Office (GLO), the City of Galveston, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

The City of Galveston is grateful for the working relationship we have with the Texas General Land Office and Commissioner Buckingham,” said Byron Maxwell, the Galveston City Manager. “We look forward to many more projects such as this to improve our beaches for both our residents and all Texans.”

A total of 378,268 cubic yards of beach quality sand was placed over 5,300 linear feet on West Galveston Beach beginning at Sunbather Ln and ended at Jane Rd right before Beach Access 12.

Utilizing beach-quality dredge material from the Galveston Ship Channel, the overall goal of the project was to build back the shoreline to help protect homes and surrounding infrastructure while protecting surrounding wildlife habitats.

