BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis signs Iceland dredging contract

February 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis has signed a three-year maintenance contract for the Port of Hornafjörður in southeastern Iceland.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

During each maintenance campaign, Boskalis will deploy a trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) to dredge approximately 650,000 cubic meters of black volcanic sand.

The Shoalway will be the vessel delivering Boskalis’ first Icelandic experience. This summer, the vessel will dredge the sandbar at the port entrance and create a deeper buffer in the access channel to collect sediment that accumulates during the winter months,” the company said.

Identical campaigns will follow in 2027 and 2028.

Together, these dredging works will ensure that the fishing Port of Hornafjörður – one of the region’s most important economic drivers – remains accessible, allowing trade to continue without interruption.

