Marsaxlokk dredging begins

Marsaxlokk dredging begins

Dredging
February 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Chris Bonett, the Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works, together with Alicia Bugeja Said, Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Animal Rights, announced the start of dredging works in Marsaxlokk yesterday.

photo courtesy of gov.mt

In an official statement, Bonett highlighted that Marsaxlokk is Malta’s largest traditional fishing village and plays a crucial role in the sector.

Over the years, the accumulation of rocks in the port’s fairway has created difficulties for vessels entering and exiting the harbor.

According to the Minister, the dredging operations will improve access for both small and larger vessels, facilitating smoother entry and exit.

Also, the project is set to reduce the risk of boats hitting the seabed, improve maneuverability – especially during bad weather – and provide safer conditions.

