Port of Gdynia: Helskie Quay ready for the largest vessels in Baltic Sea

February 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Gdynia has officially opened the Helskie Quay – one of the key stages of the “Deepening of the Approach Fairway and Inner Waters of the Port of Gdynia and Reconstruction of the Quays” project, co-financed by the European Union.

photo courtesy of port.gdynia.pl

According to the Port, this investment significantly increases Gdyinia’s operational capabilities, strengthens its competitiveness in the Baltic Sea, and enhances the security and resilience of European supply chains.

The modernized quay, nearly 800m long, has been deepened to a depth of -15.5m. This means it can now handle container vessels up to 400m in length and with a draft of up to 14.5m – the largest vessels currently operating in the Baltic Sea.

The PLN 300 million investment (EUR 71 million), with EU funds support, also saw the installation of a new gantry rail.

Work began in September 2023 and was carried out in stages.

