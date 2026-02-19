Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Preparation underway for Port Hinchinbrook dredging and restoration works

Preparation underway for Port Hinchinbrook dredging and restoration works

Dredging
February 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Port Hinchinbrook is a step closer to returning to a thriving destination with early works commencing in preparation of dredging and restoration.  

photo courtesy of Premier David Crisafulli

The Crisafulli Government has acquired multiple key sites within the Port Hinchinbrook PPDA, through Economic Development Queensland (EDQ) in a major step forward to deliver a long-awaited solution.  

Following community consultation, the State’s first-ever Provisional Land Use Plan also comes into effect – outlining the planning framework to help guide the site’s restoration and future development. 

Both the plan and land acquisition allow for the start of early works, with initial repair works to stop acid sulphate soils from leaching into the surrounding mangroves, as soon as weather and ground conditions allow. 

Having further explored options and costings for the dredging work, EDQ is procuring a lead contractor to manage the technical experts and work crews needed on site. 

The conformed deed which sits over the property will be extinguished.

The milestone comes after the Port Hinchinbrook PPDA was declared in October last year – a landmark move which saw the establishment of Queensland’s first ever PPDA – after the area was devastated by Cyclone Yasi in 2011. 

Related News