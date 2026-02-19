Back to overview
Saco River dredging set for March

Saco River dredging set for March

Dredging
February 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging operations are scheduled to take place on the Saco River at Camp Ellis beginning the week of March 2, moving a total of 7,200 cubic yards of sand from the riverbed to fortify Camp Ellis Beach.

photo courtesy of City of Saco Government

The most feasible sand pipeline corridor, identified by dredge contractor Michels Corporation, will run from the Camp Ellis boat launch through the parking lot and down Eastern Avenue toward Camp Ellis Beach before dropping over the rocks ahead of the 90-degree turn in Eastern Avenue.

This Saco dredging project will be the second use of the York County-owned dredge, which is currently operating in Wells Harbor. The dredge was purchased by York County in 2022 with $1.54 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Operations in Wells and Saco are being funded primarily through a FEMA program following the reported $110 million in damage to protective dunes and beaches across coastal York County during the January 13, 2024, storm.

For the first 1,200 cubic yards of sand, FEMA will cover 75 percent, Maine Emergency Management Agency will cover 15 percent, and Saco will cover 10 percent.

