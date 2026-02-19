Back to overview
State Secretary Magyar: Hungary is returning to the sea

Dredging
February 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Work on the Hungarian port in Trieste is progressing according to schedule, State Secretary Levente Magyar said.

photo courtesy of Magyar Levente fb

After more than a hundred years, Hungary is returning to the sea,” Magyar said in a status report on his social media page.

“The project is taking place in Trieste and is considered one of the flagship investments of Italian-Hungarian economic cooperation. The aim of the development is to create a Hungarian-controlled maritime terminal that provides direct access to global markets.”

At the moment, a new quay wall is being built, while the dredging operations are also in full swing.

Based on current plans, partial operation could begin in 2028, Magyar added. This means that the terminal will already be able to receive and dispatch shipments with certain capacities, while full construction can take place in further phases.

 

