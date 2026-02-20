Back to overview
Home Dredging Today ASDR Canada acquires Acadian Dredging

ASDR Canada acquires Acadian Dredging

Dredging
February 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

ASDR Canada Inc. has acquired Acadian Dredging Ltd., based in Cocagne, New Brunswick. With over 40 years of experience, Acadian Dredging specializes in marine (port and coastal) and industrial dredging projects throughout the Maritime provinces.

photo courtesy of ASDR

According to ASDR, this acquisition aligns with their ongoing growth strategy and strengthens its positioning in the maritime sector, building on the acquisition of Eco Technologies in 2022.

Commenting the latest news, Stephen Authier, President and General Manager of ASDR Canada, said: “This acquisition marks an important milestone in the development of our maritime offering. It expands our operational reach in Eastern Canada and reaffirms our commitment to investing in strategic assets that enable us to deliver high-performance solutions tailored to market realities.”

By integrating Acadian Dredging’s assets and expertise, ASDR significantly expands its operational capacity and logistical flexibility. The group now operates one of the largest dredging fleets in Eastern Canada, enabling it to undertake larger-scale port and industrial projects.

Related News