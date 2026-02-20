Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Hitachi introduces electric ZX135-7EB excavator

Hitachi introduces electric ZX135-7EB excavator

Dredging
February 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) has introduced the ZX135-7EB, a 13-tonne battery-electric excavator, expanding its range of zero-emission construction equipment.

photo courtesy of Hitachi

According to Hitachi, the model is designed to meet growing demand for emission-free operation, particularly in urban and residential environments where noise and exhaust emissions are regulated.

The excavator can operate in two modes: battery-powered operation using 198 kWh lithium-ion batteries, or wired grid assist mode, which allows the machine to continue working while connected to a CEE 400 V AC three-phase power supply.

This dual-mode approach enables extended working hours and continuous operation, Hitachi said.

The electric drive system, including battery status and motor load factor, can be monitored remotely. Lower external sound levels allow increased flexibility in working hours, particularly in noise-sensitive areas.

Related News