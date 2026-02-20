Scheldetunnel project reaches another significant milestone

Back to overview
Infrastructure
February 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Scheldetunnel has reached another significant milestone with the opening of the doors between tunnel elements seven and eight.

photo courtesy of DEME

For the first time, all eight elements are now internally connected, allowing teams from both riverbanks to walk the full length of the tunnel. Although the temporary bulkheads remain in place for the moment, the newly opened doors mark the transition toward a unified tunnel structure.

This moment also carried symbolic value as teams from client Lantis and the TM COTU consortium, including DEME, met inside the tunnel after approaching from opposite sides. Their handshake reflected years of coordinated work carried out simultaneously on the Left Bank, the Right Bank and in the construction dock in Zeebrugge, DEME said.

Inside the tunnel, further progress will follow as the temporary bulkheads are gradually removed. These steel walls have played a crucial role during immersion and transport by keeping each element watertight. Several have already been dismantled, and the remaining ones will be taken out in the coming months.

The Scheldetunnel, featuring two car lanes, an emergency corridor, and a six-meter-wide bike path, will help complete the Antwerp Ring.

According to DEME, cyclists can use the tunnel from 2028, with cars following in 2030. The full Oosterweel connection is expected to be finished by 2033.

