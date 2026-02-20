Back to overview
USACE stabilizes shoreline at Dollman Beachside in Jensen Beach

Coastal Erosion
February 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Through Valentine’s Day and the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend, the USACE Jacksonville District was protecting Floridians at Dollman Beachside in Jensen Beach.

USACE photo by Jeffrey Prater

Working in partnership with St. Lucie County, crews are stabilizing a section of shoreline threatened by severe erosion – part of the District’s Coastal Storm Risk Management mission.

Severe beach erosion puts nearby homes, infrastructure, and public safety at risk, especially during storms. By reinforcing the shoreline, this project helps reduce potential damage to upland development while increasing the safety of both structures and citizens.

According to USACE, beach stabilization efforts like this also help communities better withstand future storms, coastal flooding, and sea level rise while preserving the natural coastal systems that support recreation, tourism, and local economies.

Protecting Florida’s coastline is a year-round mission. The Jacksonville District works across the region to strengthen vulnerable shorelines, safeguard communities, and ensure our waterways remain resilient for future generations,” USACE concluded.

