BREAKING NEWS: Granger Bay land reclamation plan enters public consultation phase

Infrastructure
February 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

V&A Waterfront said that the Granger Bay development has entered a 30-day public consultation phase for the reclamation of 3.2 hectares of land from Table Bay to accommodate new coastal public amenities and mixed-use development.

photo courtesy of waterfront.co.za

The new land is set to be protected by new coastal defense structures, including two new breakwaters forming a sheltered bay.

The proposal would also provide for public access along this section of shoreline west of the V&A Waterfront, extending the existing public promenade.

photo courtesy of waterfront.co.za

New public amenities will include the new bay, providing sheltered waters for boating, kayaking, and swimming.

Land-based amenities will include a coastal public walkway, a slipway, a fixed quayside, a landscaped promenade, tidal pools, pedestrian paths, and open areas.

