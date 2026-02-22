Back to overview
President Marcos inspects dredging operations in Naga

Dredging
February 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., conducted an inspection of ongoing Oplan Kontra Baha (OKB) activities in Naga City yesterday.

photo courtesy of PCO

During his visit, Marcos went to the Jesse M. Robredo Coliseum and Sagop Creek in Barangay Triangulo to observe dredging, waste removal and other flood mitigation work. He was accompanied by the Naga City Mayor, Maria Leonor Robredo.

The President noted that these dredging and cleanup operations are part of broader initiatives to reduce flooding along the Bicol River Basin.

photo courtesy of PCO

The program focuses on the town’s 10-kilometer Sagop Creek, a major waterway closely monitored by the local government.

The creek’s channel passes through five villages that are highly vulnerable to flooding, particularly Del Rosario, Concepcion Grande, Concepcion Pequeña, Triangulo and Tabuco.

Apart from the cleanup operations in Naga City, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has led similar initiatives in Metro Manila, Cebu and Bacolod. Similar efforts will also be undertaken in Laguna, Iloilo City and Cagayan de Oro.

