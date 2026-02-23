Back to overview
Home Dredging Today APSEZ, NMDC and Vale Brazil sign Gangavaram MoU

APSEZ, NMDC and Vale Brazil sign Gangavaram MoU

Business development
February 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), through its subsidiary Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL), has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with NMDC Limited (A Government of India Enterprise) and Vale S.A. (Brazil) at the India–Brazil Business Forum Summit held in New Delhi.

photo courtesy of ADANI

The agreement establishes a strategic framework for the development of an iron ore blending facility and a dedicated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Gangavaram Port.

With this development, the capacity of Gangavaram Port will increase up to 75 MMT, and it will become a hub for iron ore exports for India and the region.

The collaboration will involve:

  • Development of an integrated iron ore blending and value-addition ecosystem within a dedicated SEZ at Gangavaram Port,
  • Establishment of fully mechanised berthing and cargo‑handling facilities capable of accommodating Valemax vessels with a carrying capacity of up to 400,000 MMT,
  • End-to-end yard management, blending operations, and vessel discharge and loading to enhance supply chain efficiency.

The MoU was signed last week during the official visit of H.E. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Federative Republic of Brazil to India, and in presence of Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry of India.

Related News