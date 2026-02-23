Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Bundaberg Regional Council: Funding boost for erosion-impacted communities

Bundaberg Regional Council: Funding boost for erosion-impacted communities

Beach Nourishment
February 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Bundaberg Regional Council has secured more than $2 million to carry out sand nourishment works at Moore Park Beach and Woodgate Beach.

photo courtesy of bundaberg.qld.gov.au

The funding is part of a $57 million joint investment by the Australian and Queensland Governments to restore beaches impacted by Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

Delivered through the 2025 Tropical Cyclone Alfred Environmental Recovery Package: Coastline Rehabilitation Program, the initiative will fund 20 beach replenishment projects across eight councils from Bundaberg to the Gold Coast.

Moore Park Beach and Woodgate Beach were among the areas most affected, with erosion damaging sections of the coastline and impacting local infrastructure.

Bundaberg Mayor, Helen Blackburn, said that the funding would further support important recovery and protection work for the two communities.

Moore Park Beach and Woodgate Beach have both experienced significant erosion and this is an issue we continue to battle with Mother Nature,” she said.

“This funding allows us to plan and undertake further sand nourishment works to help rebuild sections of the coastline which will, in turn, reduce the impact of future weather events.

Almost $2 million has been secured for significant sand nourishment works at Woodgate and more than $37,000 to reinstate the eroded beach and dunes at Moore Park Beach.

Related News