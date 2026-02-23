EXCLUSIVE: Kerjaya Prospek wins $129M Penang land reclamation and dredging contract

Back to overview
Dredging
February 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd has won a $129 million contract for land reclamation and dredging works for the Seri Tanjung Pinang (Phases 2B and 2C) development in Penang.

photo courtesy of pavilius.homes/seri-tanjung-pinang-2

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the group said that its wholly owned sub-subsidiary, Future Rock Sdn Bhd, accepted a letter of award from Tanjung Pinang Development Sdn Bhd today.

Tanjung Pinang Development is an indirect subsidiary of Eastern & Oriental Bhd.

The contract covers reclamation and dredging works for the Seri Tanjung Pinang (STP) project located in Tanjung Tokong, Penang.

According to the announcement, these works are scheduled to start on March 11 and are targeted for completion by March 31, 2029.

