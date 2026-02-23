Foreigners and drugs may enter the Philippines via dredgers, Tulfo warns

Back to overview
Dredging
February 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Philippines’ Senator Raffy Tulfo raised alarm this morning over reports that foreigners may be illegally entering the Philippines through dredging vessels.

photo courtesy of Raffy Tulfo fb

In its statement, Tulfo – who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations – urged authorities to intensify inspections of large vessels engaged in dredging operations across the country.

The Senator explained that syndicates might be using these vessels as cover to transport individuals without proper documentation.

Tulfo also added that similar ships have previously been flagged for possible drug smuggling activities. 

Syndicates may be using dredging vessels for drug smuggling,” Tulfo said, stressing the need for the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to be included in inspection teams to ensure thorough monitoring of incoming vessels.

According to local media, authorities have yet to confirm specific incidents of foreigners entering via dredging vessels, but Tulfo’s call has prompted discussions among agencies tasked with border security. 

