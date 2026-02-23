Back to overview
Home Dredging Today HHA launches BUDS – Beneficial Use of Dredged Sediment project 

HHA launches BUDS – Beneficial Use of Dredged Sediment project 

Dredging
February 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Harwich Haven Authority (HHA) has launched the BUDS (Beneficial Use of Dredged Sediment) project – working with local conservationists on a pioneering initiative that will reuse dredged sediment from harbor maintenance to restore saltmarsh habitat and enhance coastal protection around the Haven. 

photo courtesy of HHA

Rather than disposing of dredged sediment at sea that has been removed from Copperas Bay on the Suffolk/Essex coast, BUDS will repurpose it to restore saltmarsh, stabilize shorelines, and support biodiversity, including native plants such as sea lavender and samphire, along with habitat for saltmarsh and estuarine wildlife,” HHA said.

This project will safeguard the Haven’s vital navigation channel while turning routine dredging into a nature-positive opportunity,” said Harwich Haven Authority’s Harbor Engineer, Jim Warner.  

“Maintaining the Haven’s navigation channel is essential to the national economy and supports thousands of local jobs, whilst ensuring the smooth operation of one of the UK’s busiest ports.”  

“Through the BUDS initiative, we’re able to reuse the sediment from this work to help restore and protect the Haven’s vulnerable saltmarsh. This approach delivers long-term benefits for both local communities and the wildlife that depends on these coastal habitats.” 

Saltmarsh is a rare and special habitat in the UK that teems with wildlife, but much has been lost due to sea level rise and change of land use.

Dredged sediment will help to restore eroded saltmarsh which regularly floods with seawater and creates the unique habitat found there. In time, the restored saltmarsh will repopulate with small salt tolerant plants that help to catch more mud and silt, continually growing and expanding this special habitat.  

Work is also set to benefit many species of bird, some of which are threatened, by providing habitat rich in food for overwintering wading birds including Black-tailed Godwits, Redshank, Turnstones, Curlew, Grey Plovers, etc.

Related News