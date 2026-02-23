PHOTO OF THE DAY: Another Damen CSD650 ready for delivery

Back to overview
Dredging
February 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Another CSD650 has been successfully finalized at the Damen Dredging yard.

photo courtesy of Damen

After full assembly and trials, the cutter suction dredger is now ready to be delivered and shipped to its owner.

According to Damen, a single operator can control the entire dredger from the operating cabin and the spacious, raised operating cabin allows for a perfect view of the jobsite.

Made for mining operations, capital dredging projects and maintenance dredging, this dredger can operate all its functions simultaneously. 

