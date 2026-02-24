EXCLUSIVE: Pacific Shipbuilding launches new CSD

Back to overview
Dredging
February 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Pacific Shipbuilding JSC marked a significant achievement today in its latest maritime project – launching of a new cutter suction dredger (CSD) and keel laying of the second vessel in a prestigious series of 10 vessels.

photo courtesy of Pacific Shipbuilding JSC

“As the lead vessel of this series, it represents our commitment to precision engineering and our dedication to supporting global dredging and infrastructure needs. Built with the signature quality of Pacific Shipbuilding JSC, this vessel is designed for high performance in demanding environments,” the Vietnam-headquartered company said.

According to Pacific, this 6.500m3 capacity CSD is a powerhouse of efficiency, boasting the following technical specifications:

  • Vessel type: cutter suction dredger,
  • Max. length (L_max): 57.50m,
  • Length (L): 45.10m,
  • Breadth (B): 10m,

  • Depth (D): 3.20m,
  • Design draft (d): 2m.

This launch is just the beginning. With 9 more vessels currently in the pipeline, our team is working around the clock to ensure each ship meets the highest standards of maritime excellence,” Pacific concluded.

