Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Jan De Nul’s TSHD Leiv Eiriksson completes Dhidhdhoo job

Jan De Nul’s TSHD Leiv Eiriksson completes Dhidhdhoo job

Dredging
February 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said that a total of 112 hectares of land has been reclaimed in Haa Alifu Dhidhdhoo within 50 days.

photo courtesy of Dr. Mohamed Muizzu X

In a post on X, Muizzu said that the project launched on January 4 for the development of an airport and housing has now been completed.

The reclamation was undertaken using Jan De Nul’s Leiv Eiriksson, a trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) brought to the Maldives by Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL).

With a dredging capacity of 46,000 cubic meters per load, this giant is described as one of the two most high tech and powerful TSHDs in operation globally.

The reclaimed land is expected to facilitate both airport development and new housing projects in Dhidhdhoo.

Related News