Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Union Dredgers kicks off Palm Jebel Ali dredging

Union Dredgers kicks off Palm Jebel Ali dredging

Dredging
February 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Union Dredgers and Marine Contracting (UDMC) has started dredging works for an ongoing project at Palm Jebel Ali, covering Fronds A to G.

photo courtesy of uniondredgers.com

According to Union, the project includes the supply and installation of stormwater outfall pipelines along with a specialized outfall structure to improve water management in the area.

Our vessels, Hammerhead and Helciprion, along with the flat-top barge Diver 1, are on site executing the works efficiently and safely. This ensures timely completion while utilizing state-of-the-art marine equipment,” Union said.

The stormwater outfall system is designed to enhance environmental safety and support proper drainage for the Palm Jebel Ali community.

Related News