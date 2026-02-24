Work on DP2 MPV Smokey continues steadily

Back to overview
Technology
February 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Herman Senior said that the progress on its new DP2 Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) Smokey continues steadily and according to schedule.

photo courtesy of Herman

Major steel structures are now clearly taking shape, with key sections of the hull and internal framework progressing smoothly in the Albwardy Damen yard.

The build is advancing in line with planning, and the vessel is rapidly evolving from individual blocks into a recognizable offshore asset, Herman said.

photo courtesy of Herman

MPV Smokey is being developed as a highly versatile offshore platform.

In addition to DP2 dynamic positioning, the vessel will be equipped with a 4-point mooring system and spud poles, allowing for flexible and efficient station keeping across a wide range of operational environments. 

The construction work is taking place at the Albwardy Damen shipyard in the United Arab Emirates.

