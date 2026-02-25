Dredging starts next week at Port Denison Boat Harbor

Back to overview
February 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Transport WA said that the maintenance dredging works will be starting next week at Port Denison Boat Harbor – home to the State’s largest rock lobster fleet.

photo courtesy of Transport WA

According to an official announcement, this dredging program is set to provide safe navigation in the busiest part of the harbor, ensuring the continued unloading of the valuable catch.

Harbor users and visitors should keep well clear of the machinery on site until the end of March. Skippers need to radio the dredge when navigating the harbor,” Transport WA said.

Port Denison Boat Harbor is located 3 kilometers from Dongara town center, 359 kilometers north of Perth. Port Denison is also a popular holiday destination for fishing, sailing, surfing, wind surfing and swimming.

