EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul’s giant Charles Darwin creates new land in Dubai

Dredging
February 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Marine works on Palm Jebel Ali in Dubai, conducted by Jan De Nul Group’s giant trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Charles Darwin, are in full swing.

photo courtesy of Embassy of Belgium in the United Arab Emirates

The Palm Jebel Ali project stands as a powerful example of how Belgian know-how in dredging, coastal protection and land reclamation contributes to transformative developments in the Gulf region and beyond,” Embassy of Belgium in the United Arab Emirates said today.

As part of her official visit to the UAE, Secretary-General of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Theodora Gentzis visited the emblematic Palm Jebel Ali development this week, where Jan De Nul Group plays a key role in the ongoing marine works.

Belgian expertise in dredging and large-scale infrastructure works is recognized worldwide. In the United Arab Emirates – as in many countries across the globe – several leading Belgian companies are actively contributing to shaping coastlines and delivering complex maritime and infrastructure projects: DEME Group, Aertssen Group, BESIX , Jan De Nul Group, etc.,” the Embassy added.

photo courtesy of Embassy of Belgium in the United Arab Emirates

In August 2024, Jan De Nul Group signed the contract with Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, to complete marine works on Palm Jebel Ali. The island will ultimately span 13.4 kilometers, featuring 16 fronds and 91 kilometers of beachfront.

According to Nakheel, these works will support the construction of villas on Palm Jebel Ali. The entire scope of marine works is expected to be completed in just over two years. 

Jan De Nul’s assignment involves:

  • additional land reclamation,
  • beach levelling, and
  • preparing the soil for constructing buildings.

When finished, the construction of Palm Jebel Ali will have required a total of some 200 million cubic metres of sand. 

