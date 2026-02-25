EXCLUSIVE: Project Institute completes two new dredgers

Back to overview
Dredging
February 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Project Institute LLC from Kyiv has just announced the completion of two dredger models – the HCC 300/30 and the HCC 2000/60.

photo courtesy of Project Institute

The main technical feature of the new machines is the use of a specially developed wear-resistant steel alloy.

According to the company, this material directly affects the service life of the equipment – the dredger hulls have increased resistance to abrasion and hydroabrasive wear, which is critical in sand extraction, dredging and shore reinforcement.

photo courtesy of Project Institute

Model performance:

  • HCC 300/30 – 230 m³/hour (head up to 30 m),
  • HCC 2000/60 – up to 2300 m³/hour (head up to 60 m).

Both dredgers are now ready for shipment. 

