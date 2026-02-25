Jan De Nul’s TSHD De Bougainville arrives at Port of Thessaloniki

Back to overview
February 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Hellenic Ports said that Jan De Nul Group’s trailing suction split hopper dredger De Bougainville has arrived at the Port of Thessaloniki.

photo courtesy of Hellenic Ports

Managing a vessel of this caliber demands more than standard agency work. It requires a deep understanding of technical requirements, rapid-response logistics, and seamless coordination with local authorities,” Hellenic Ports said.

Our team is providing the high-tier husbandry and technical support necessary to maintain its demanding operational schedule.”

The De Bougainville, designed for high-precision dredging and reclamation works, is a specialized TSHD with a capacity of 3.700 m3 and was built at the Tianjin Xinhe Shipyard in the Peoples Republic of China.

photo courtesy of Hellenic Ports

